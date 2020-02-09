Head-To-Head Contrast: Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -6.29% -8.16% -3.85% Support.com 6.08% 8.41% 6.87%

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sohu.com and Support.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 1 0 0 2.00 Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sohu.com currently has a consensus price target of $11.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Support.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Support.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sohu.com and Support.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $1.88 billion 0.22 -$160.08 million ($4.13) -2.60 Support.com $69.55 million 0.34 -$9.10 million N/A N/A

Support.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com.

Summary

Support.com beats Sohu.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

