Head-To-Head Comparison: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Donegal Group and Kinsale Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus price target of $102.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.57%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 2.25% 1.94% 0.44% Kinsale Capital Group 17.83% 15.68% 5.51%

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donegal Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $771.83 million 0.46 -$32.76 million N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group $222.11 million 12.05 $33.79 million $1.79 67.49

Kinsale Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Donegal Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Donegal Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

