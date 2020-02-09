HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Stock Holdings Lifted by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 237.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,255 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of HD Supply worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 917.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 931,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after purchasing an additional 707,576 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1,402.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 171,614 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 152,696 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HD Supply alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HDS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.