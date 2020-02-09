HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $102.00.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBIX. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.46.
NBIX opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.
In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $579,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,704. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
