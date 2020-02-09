HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $102.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBIX. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.46.

NBIX opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $579,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,704. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

