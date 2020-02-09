HC Wainwright Increases Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Price Target to

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from to in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Principia Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of PRNB stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,692. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

In other Principia Biopharma news, CEO Martin Babler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Becker acquired 55,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,646,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,862. 28.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the third quarter worth $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter worth $249,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

