Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Hanesbrands has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 15,791,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

