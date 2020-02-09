Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,705. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 2.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

