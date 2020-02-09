Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,181 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,924,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 322,788 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

