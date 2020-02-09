Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.62-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. Hain Celestial Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.

Shares of HAIN opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday. Maxim Group upped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

