Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.62-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. Hain Celestial Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.
Shares of HAIN opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $27.69.
Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
