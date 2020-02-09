Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. Hain Celestial Group also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.62-0.72 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.
NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.22. 945,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,734. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
