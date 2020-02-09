Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. Hain Celestial Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.62-0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.22. 945,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,734. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

