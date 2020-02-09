GWM Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.50.

In other Nordson news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,617,718.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,379,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $175.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.38. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.