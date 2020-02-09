GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86.

