GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.87 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.