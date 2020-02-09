GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Man Group plc boosted its position in CF Industries by 603.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after purchasing an additional 769,471 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 40.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 289,590 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 960.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 277,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CF Industries by 204.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 358,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 241,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF opened at $42.17 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.87.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

