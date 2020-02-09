Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.93

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $6.50. Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 598,828 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

