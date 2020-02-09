Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Position Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,683 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

OMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

