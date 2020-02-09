Graft Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $238,514.00 and $1,570.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Graft has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00815513 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004476 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

