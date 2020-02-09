Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €256.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €256.00 ($297.67) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €237.69 ($276.38).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €274.80 ($319.53) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a one year high of €286.40 ($333.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €269.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €247.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.93.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.