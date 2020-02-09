Gold Poker 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $128.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 122.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $75,042.00 and approximately $128.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 155.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.03417667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00227235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

