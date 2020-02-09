Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Godaddy worth $45,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $744,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $181,462.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,394.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,844 shares of company stock worth $1,014,785 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

