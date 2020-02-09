GoChain (GO) Price Tops $0.0230

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. GoChain has a market capitalization of $20.75 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, DragonEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.64 or 0.03389840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00234961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00136722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

GoChain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,076,766,004 coins and its circulating supply is 902,876,323 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

GoChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Upbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

