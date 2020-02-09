Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2005 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of AUSF opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

