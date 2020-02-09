GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLNCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

GLNCY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

