GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.20. GlaxoSmithKline also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.56-1.60 EPS.

GSK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,031. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 62.15%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

