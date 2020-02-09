GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.20. GlaxoSmithKline also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.56-1.60 EPS.
GSK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,031. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 62.15%.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.
