Girard Partners LTD. Sells 11,809 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 38,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

