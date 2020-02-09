Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $60.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.79.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 45.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

