Gentarium Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Gentarium has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $108,720.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gentarium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.03414927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00137907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 4,068,858 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM . The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io

Gentarium Coin Trading

Gentarium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.