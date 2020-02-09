Geneva Partners LLC Sells 440 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 1.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.55. 931,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average is $155.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $169.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

