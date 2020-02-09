Geneva Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,783,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $562.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

