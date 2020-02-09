Geneva Partners LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $33,286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 518,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 336,989 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5,662.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 301,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 296,527 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,549. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

