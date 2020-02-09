Geneva Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 2.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. 4,166,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

