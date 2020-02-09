Geneva Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 102,999 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 59,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $86.42. 8,073,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,418,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.