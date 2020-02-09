General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Electric by 30.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in General Electric by 13.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,333,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in General Electric by 69.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 1,085,534 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of GE opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

