GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.86 EPS

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

GLOP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 2,045,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.98. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.07%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

