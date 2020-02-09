Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $213.6-213.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.33 million.Funko also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. Funko has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $459.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

