Function X Price Tops $0.0763 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $831,602.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046756 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062883 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00077011 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,190.60 or 1.00578337 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000636 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,437,674 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.