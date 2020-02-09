Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.15.

Shares of FLGT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 276,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,765. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.15 million, a PE ratio of -327.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

