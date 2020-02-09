Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,416.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,286.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.