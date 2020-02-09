FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading Down 9%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) shares dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 839,039 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 565,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.
The firm has a market cap of $70.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.
About FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)
FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.
Featured Article: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.