FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading Down 9%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) shares dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 839,039 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 565,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Get FTS International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $70.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FTS International during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTS International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 191,516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FTS International by 656.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 140,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTS International by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 131,915 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.