Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 23,099 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,099 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,207,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Unilever by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 117,803 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 780,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after buying an additional 45,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 641,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of UL opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

