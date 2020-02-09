Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $3.97 Million in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 154,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,826.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,220,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,522 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,247,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,374 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,081,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after purchasing an additional 708,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,713,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,193,000 after purchasing an additional 535,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $25.47 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

