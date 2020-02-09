Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 110.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,158 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

ACWI stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93.

