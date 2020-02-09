Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 161,429 Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 1,002.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 223,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Vale SA has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $14.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC set a $13.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

