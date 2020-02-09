Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $133.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FTNT. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.11. 2,119,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,325. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $255,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,133.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489,942 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.