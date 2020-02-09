Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 303,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 145.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 186.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 54.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

