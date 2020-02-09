Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes $435,000 Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.