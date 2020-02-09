Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 700 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in RPM International were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

