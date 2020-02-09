Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

