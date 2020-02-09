Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Shares of TEL opened at $93.22 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

