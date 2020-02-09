Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $244,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029,275.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

